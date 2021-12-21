Putin, Macron discuss situation in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron expressed their satisfaction over the stabilization of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh during their phone call, the Kremlin press service announced Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"During the exchange of opinions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, [both sides] expressed their satisfaction over the stabilization of the situation and efforts being made on the establishment of a peaceful life and the restoration of economic and transport connections in the region. [The sides] noted that Russia and France intend to act synchronously on these matters in the future," the Kremlin said.





News.Az