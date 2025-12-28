Putin says Ukraine ‘in no hurry’ for peace — threatens to achieve goals by force

Russia's economic turbulence is unlikely to persuade President Vladimir Putin, pictured here at his annual end-of-year news conference, to negotiate an end to the war. Alexander Nemenov/Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine is “in no hurry” to reach a peaceful end to the war, and warned that Russia will achieve its objectives by force if Kyiv refuses to pursue peace negotiations. Putin’s remarks came on December 27, 2025, amid ongoing intense fighting in the nearly four-year conflict, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Putin told state media that Moscow sees Kyiv as reluctant to end the war and signaled Russia could press forward militarily if peace efforts stall. His comments followed a major Russian drone and missile assault on Ukrainian territory.

The nearly four-year war began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated Kyiv wants peace, but continues to fight for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Just ahead of Zelenskyy’s scheduled peace talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida, Ukraine was struck by a heavy barrage of drones and missiles, causing civilian casualties and widespread damage — a move Kyiv condemned as undermining peace efforts.

Diplomatic efforts involving the United States, Ukraine, and international partners are underway to seek a cessation of hostilities and outline security guarantees, but disagreements over territory and conditions remain significant obstacles.

News.Az