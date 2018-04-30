Putin stresses importance of observing Iran nuclear deal - Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

The situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program was in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Kremlin press service said on Monday, TASS reports.

"Vladimir Putin reiterated Russia’s position that the JCPOA, which has a paramount importance in terms of international stability and security, must be strictly observed by all its signatories," the Kremlin said.

Putin and Netanyahu also discussed the general situation in the Middle East, including the developments in Syria, and agreed to continue personal contacts.

The conversation was initiated by the Israeli side.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu accused Iran of concealing its nuclear weapons program and archives. He said the Israeli intelligence data indicated that Iran was allegedly misinforming the international community about its nuclear program.

Netanyahu’s office twitted on Monday the Israeli prime minister planned to discuss the Israeli intelligence data with the leaders of the United Kingdom and China.

News.Az

News.Az