Ranks awarded to diplomatic officers of Azerbaijan, following presidential order

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding diplomatic ranks to employees of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

According to the decree, diplomatic ranks are assigned to the following employees of the bodies of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

Jeyhun Bayramov

Elnur Mammadov

Fariz Rzayev

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the First Class

Tofiq Musayev

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Second Class

Emil Safarov

Samir Sharifov


