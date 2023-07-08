Ranks awarded to diplomatic officers of Azerbaijan, following presidential order
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding diplomatic ranks to employees of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.
According to the decree, diplomatic ranks are assigned to the following employees of the bodies of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Azerbaijan:
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary
Jeyhun Bayramov
Elnur Mammadov
Fariz Rzayev
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the First Class
Tofiq Musayev
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Second Class
Emil Safarov
Samir Sharifov