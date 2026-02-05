Yandex metrika counter

Rare footage shows Russian drone intercepted mid-air from aircraft - VIDEO

  • Video
  • Share
Rare footage shows Russian drone intercepted mid-air from aircraft - VIDEO
Photo: Screen grab

A French television report has aired rare footage showing Russian drones being intercepted from the air.

The evening news programme LE 20H on TF1 broadcast images of operations targeting Russian Geran-series unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), News.Az reports.

According to the TV channel, the interceptions were carried out from a civilian PZL M28 aircraft, a Polish-modified version of the Antonov An-28.

The footage showed the use of an M134 Minigun mounted on the aircraft, highlighting what appears to be a novel approach to countering drones in contested airspace.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      