Rare footage shows Russian drone intercepted mid-air from aircraft - VIDEO

The evening news programme LE 20H on TF1 broadcast images of operations targeting Russian Geran-series unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), News.Az reports.

According to the TV channel, the interceptions were carried out from a civilian PZL M28 aircraft, a Polish-modified version of the Antonov An-28.

The footage showed the use of an M134 Minigun mounted on the aircraft, highlighting what appears to be a novel approach to countering drones in contested airspace.