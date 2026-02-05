Rare footage shows Russian drone intercepted mid-air from aircraft - VIDEO
Photo: Screen grab
A French television report has aired rare footage showing Russian drones being intercepted from the air.
The evening news programme LE 20H on TF1 broadcast images of operations targeting Russian Geran-series unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), News.Az reports.
According to the TV channel, the interceptions were carried out from a civilian PZL M28 aircraft, a Polish-modified version of the Antonov An-28.
The footage showed the use of an M134 Minigun mounted on the aircraft, highlighting what appears to be a novel approach to countering drones in contested airspace.