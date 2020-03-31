Residential areas to be given to low income young people in need of social protection

The residential areas of the housing fund of state or municipality will be given to low-income young people in need of social protection, it has been reflected in the amendment to Housing Code, APA reports.

Thus, based on the social tenancy agreement, on the grounds determined by this code and other legislative acts, low-income families who considered to be in need of residential areas, as well as low-income young people in need of social protection, will be given residential areas of the fund of state or municipality.

The draft law will be discussed in the next plenary meeting of Milli Majlis.

