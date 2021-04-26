Residents of Azerbaijan's Aghjabadi district injured as a result of mine explosion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Despite the repeated warnings, unfortunately, some people still try to enter the liberated territories using the roads located outside the checkpoints, according to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Interior Ministry.

On April 26, Shahin Verdiyev, his brother Aydin and Firdovsi Guliyev, residents of the Aghjabadi district, suffered as a result of mine explosion while trying to penetrate the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation. As a result of the landmine explosion, Shahin Verdiyev died at the scene, and the other two were hospitalized with various injuries.

News.Az

News.Az