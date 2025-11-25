Road accident kills six in Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six people were killed in a road accident on the Almaty-Bishkek highway in the Almaty region in southern Kazakhstan, the Kazinform news agency reported on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

A 23-year-old driver lost control of a vehicle, which collided with a car on the highway. Both drivers and three passengers died at the scene, while another passenger died in the hospital. In addition, five passengers sustained various injuries and remain under medical supervision, said the report, citing the regional police department.

An investigation into the accident has been launched.

More than 29,000 road accidents have caused over 1,900 deaths in Kazakhstan this year.

