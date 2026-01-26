Road crash killed one in Azerbaijan’s Gabala
A fatal road accident in Azerbaijan’s Gabala district has left one person dead and another injured, local authorities reported on January 26.
The crash occurred on the Garamaryam-Ismayilli-Shaki highway, in the section passing through the Nic settlement of Gabala. According to regional correspondents, a Nissan passenger car lost control, left the roadway, and overturned, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
The driver, 28-year-old Matin Ibrahimov, died at the scene. His passenger, 26-year-old Kenan Zakirzade, sustained multiple injuries and was taken to hospital, where he continues to receive medical treatment.
The regional branch of the Interior Ministry’s Press Service confirmed that a criminal case has been opened. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.
Authorities have not yet released further details on road conditions or contributing factors.