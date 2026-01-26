Road crash killed one in Azerbaijan’s Gabala

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fatal road accident in Azerbaijan’s Gabala district has left one person dead and another injured, local authorities reported on January 26.

The crash occurred on the Garamaryam-Ismayilli-Shaki highway, in the section passing through the Nic settlement of Gabala. According to regional correspondents, a Nissan passenger car lost control, left the roadway, and overturned, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The driver, 28-year-old Matin Ibrahimov, died at the scene. His passenger, 26-year-old Kenan Zakirzade, sustained multiple injuries and was taken to hospital, where he continues to receive medical treatment.

The regional branch of the Interior Ministry’s Press Service confirmed that a criminal case has been opened. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Authorities have not yet released further details on road conditions or contributing factors.

News.Az