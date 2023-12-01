Romania continues to be Azerbaijan's friend in the South Caucasus — Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania continues to be a friend of Azerbaijan, which continues its efforts to achieve an environment of peace, stability and security in the South Caucasus, Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Vasile Soare said as he delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the event dedicated to the National Day of Romania in Baku, News.az reports.

"Romania has been and continues to be an honest friend and partner and supporter of Azerbaijan, which encourages to continue efforts to achieve peace, stability and security environment by normalizing relations with all neighbors in the South Caucasus based on the established principles of international law," the diplomat said.

News.Az