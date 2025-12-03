Vatican signals Italy as possible mediator in Ukraine-Russia peace talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Vatican is intensifying its involvement in international efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, stressing that European countries must take a more active role in shaping a realistic and lasting peace plan.

Pope Leo XIV reiterated that Europe must be a full participant in any initiative aimed at resolving the conflict. Speaking with journalists, he emphasized the Holy See’s long-standing position in favor of a ceasefire and renewed dialogue, rejecting any approach that sidelines diplomacy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Pope noted a growing divide between U.S. and European strategies, saying Washington’s proposals initially left no room for meaningful European participation. He added that European pressure has already led to adjustments in the draft plans under discussion.

Pope Leo XIV singled out Italy as a country with the cultural, historical, and diplomatic experience needed to act as a mediator between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States. He said the Holy See stands ready to support any Italian-led initiative that could bring the parties closer to negotiations.

The Pope has consistently voiced support for Ukraine as the country endures sustained Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure. He has also called on the international community to work toward a just and durable peace that acknowledges the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

Separately, during a meeting with Hollywood actors at the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV urged filmmakers to resist overreliance on algorithms and to continue supporting local cinemas struggling with declining audiences.

News.Az