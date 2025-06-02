Russia confirms receiving Ukraine’s peace proposal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky confirmed that Moscow has received a Ukrainian memorandum proposing a peaceful resolution. He noted that the main points outlined in the document are already familiar.

On June 1, the Russian official discussed the matter, noting that the primary themes of the document delivered to the Russian delegation have already been disclosed by Western media. The memorandum was handed over in both Ukrainian and English, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"We managed just fine. Our delegation includes people who are proficient in various languages. In fact, two of them are fluent in Japanese," Medinsky remarked.

Russian media speculated Medinsky referred to a Reuters report from June 1 that outlined the specifics of the Ukrainian memorandum.

According to the publication, the key tenets of the agreement include:

- Involvement of the U.S. and Europe in negotiations;

- A complete and unconditional ceasefire as the backdrop and premise for talks lasting at least 30 days (with potential extensions);

- Unconditional return of all deported and unlawfully taken persons as a confidence-building measure, including the repatriation of children, exchange of all captives, and release of civilian hostages held by Russia;

- The goal of negotiations is to reestablish a permanent foundation for lasting peace and prevent further aggression;

- Reliable security guarantees for Ukraine;

- Ukraine is not obligated to remain neutral, may join NATO, and proceed toward EU membership, and is not restricted in its military size, deployment, etc., including those of allied foreign militaries on its territory;

- The international community will not recognize territories seized by Russia post-2014, where frontline areas are merely starting points for negotiations, with territorial discussions occurring only after a complete ceasefire;

- Some sanctions on Russia could be lifted gradually and with recovery mechanisms in place, while frozen Russian assets are utilized for reconstruction and remain inaccessible to Kremlin until reparations are paid;

- Agreement on a clear, balanced, and achievable "road map."

Journalists also reported that the document included these key agenda points for a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian leaders:

1. Permanent and total ceasefire—including conditions, monitoring, and penalties for violations;

2. Security assurances and measures to prevent future aggression;

3. Territorial issues;

4. Economic matters, reparations, reconstruction;

5. Breach of agreement penalties;

6. Conclusion of a final peace treaty.

The Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne published identical details regarding the memorandum’s contents, citing the full text available to its editorial staff.

Moreover, an unnamed senior Ukrainian official confirmed to The New York Times that the memorandum cites land, sea, and air ceasefires and monitoring by international partners. U.S. presidential envoy Keith Kellogg commented that the document consists of 22 points and appears well-balanced.

Additionally, Reuters disclosed Russia's demands, citing three anonymous sources indicating Moscow requires a written commitment against NATO's eastward expansion, Ukraine’s neutral status, lifting certain sanctions, addressing frozen assets, and protection for Russian-speaking Ukrainians.

