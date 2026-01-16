Russia considers Greenland part of Denmark

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia recognizes Greenland a territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, while also describing the current situation surrounding the island as “very controversial.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists during a press briefing that Moscow proceeds from the understanding that Greenland is legally part of Denmark and said Russia is closely monitoring developments related to the island, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Peskov noted that both Danish and Greenlandic authorities have publicly stated that they have no intention of selling the territory.

At the same time, he acknowledged that Russia has heard statements from Washington about the U.S. considering a “monetary offer to acquire Greenland in one form or another.”

He described the situation surrounding Greenland as “unusual,” and even “extraordinary,” from the standpoint of international law.

Greenland has drawn significant US interest because of its strategic location and mineral resources, as well as concerns over increased Russian and Chinese activity in the region. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to acquire the island and has refused to rule out the use of military force to do so.

Both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected any proposals to sell the territory, reiterating Denmark’s sovereignty over the island.

On Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it would continue strengthening its defense capabilities in the Arctic in response to threats linked to the situation surrounding Greenland. The ministry added that it considers references to “Russian and Chinese activity” near the island as a justification for current tensions to be “unacceptable.”

