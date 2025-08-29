Russia criticizes Macron for calling Putin “an ogre”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia on Friday condemned French President Emmanuel Macron for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin “an ogre at our gates”, saying the remark was inappropriate for a head of state.

Macron made the comment last week in an interview and has faced repeated criticism from Moscow for his support of Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that Macron frequently makes unusual statements that sometimes “cross the line of decency” and amount to “low-grade insults.”

“This is unworthy of a head of state,” Zakharova added.

