Russia destroys Israeli radar station

The Russian Armed Forces destroyed the Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 multifunctional radar station, which was provided to the Ukrainian troops, News.Az reports citing Telegram channel of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The defense department specified that the strike on the radar was carried out by operational-tactical aviation, attack drones, missile troops and artillery.Russian servicemen also damaged the infrastructure of two military airfields of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

