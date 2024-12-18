Russia detains suspect in murder of General Kirillov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested the suspected perpetrator of the terrorist attack that killed Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the Chief of Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops.

According to the FSB, the suspect turned out to be a 29-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan who was recruited by Ukraine's special services and promised a reward of $100,000 and a trip to one of the European Union countries, News.az reports, citing TASS."The FSB has conducted joint operational and investigative actions with the Russian Interior Ministry and the Russian Investigative Committee. As a result, the security forces identified and detained a citizen of Uzbekistan, born in 1995, who detonated a homemade explosive device near a residential building on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow, killing Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, born in 1970, and his assistant, Major Polikarpov, born in 1983," the press office said.

News.Az