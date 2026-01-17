Russia hits energy facility in Odesa region overnight

Photo: response to Russian strike on an energy facility in Odesa region (t.me/dsns_telegram)

Russian forces struck an energy facility in Ukraine’s Odesa region overnight on January 17, causing a fire and property damage, officials reported.

According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, there were no casualties, and emergency services are responding to the damage. A building and vehicles were also affected, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The State Emergency Service (SES) deployed 10 units of equipment and over 30 rescuers to extinguish the fire and eliminate consequences. Critical infrastructure and essential services remain operational.

The strike comes amid a wave of Russian drone attacks across Ukraine, with 115 drones launched overnight, 96 of which were intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses. Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv were also targeted, and an explosion of unknown origin occurred in a high-rise building in Kharkiv.

News.Az