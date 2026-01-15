Russian drone strike hits Odesa region, fires reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces struck Ukraine’s southern Odesa region overnight using attack drones, triggering several fires and injuring one person, local authorities said on Thursday.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said most incoming drones were intercepted, but damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. Two administrative buildings were destroyed and later extinguished, and a security guard was treated for injuries at the scene, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials said emergency services and law enforcement are working to assess the impact of the strike. Odesa and surrounding areas have faced regular drone and missile attacks targeting port and energy facilities. On January 13, a similar strike injured five people and damaged multiple buildings across the city.

