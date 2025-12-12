Russia hits Ukrainian mine in 6-hour drone assault

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia carried out a six-hour drone attack on a Ukrainian state-owned coal mine overnight, injuring two workers and sparking a large fire, Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy reported.

Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak said around 18 drones struck the mine’s territory, causing significant damage. Fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze within hours, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Two employees were injured and are receiving all necessary medical assistance,” Andarak said.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s mining infrastructure:

October 19: A major strike on a DTEK-owned mine in the Dnipropetrovsk region left nearly 200 miners trapped underground.

August 26: Another DTEK mine was hit, killing one employee and injuring three.

Attacks the same day left several Dobropillia-area mines without power, trapping hundreds of miners who were later rescued.

In earlier strikes, eight mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region lost power, leaving 2,600 miners underground until emergency crews brought them to safety.

Ukraine says these repeated attacks aim to cripple critical energy and industrial infrastructure as winter approaches.

