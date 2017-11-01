Russia hopes for coordination of all issues on Caspian Sea Status in near future

Russia hopes for coordination of all issues on Caspian Sea Status in near future

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced hope that all issues on the Caspian Sea Status will be agreed upon in the near future.

Vladimir Putin made the remark at a press conference following the results of a trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Hassan Ruhani in Tehran Nov.1.

"I hope that in the near future we will complete the coordination of all parameters of our agreements, which should be signed on the status of the Caspian Sea," the Russian president said, Trend reports.

He also expressed satisfaction with the results of the joint work of Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan. "I hope that our work has not been in vain, we really discussed very important issues of the trilateral format. I am sure that working in this way, openly, kindly, with a mutual desire for a positive result, our work will benefit our countries, our states, our peoples," Putin said.

The Caspian littoral states – Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran – signed the Framework Convention for Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea in November of 2003.

Russia and Kazakhstan signed an agreement on the delimitation of the northern part of the Caspian Sea in order to exercise sovereign rights for subsoil use in July 1998. The two countries signed a protocol to the agreement in May 2002.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan signed an agreement on the delimitation of the Caspian Sea and a protocol to it on Nov. 29, 2001 and Feb. 27, 2003, respectively.

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Russia signed an agreement on the delimitation of adjacent sections of the Caspian Sea on May 14, 2003.

Today most of the issues on the draft Convention have been agreed upon, negotiations are underway on the remaining issues.

News.Az

News.Az