Russian strikes hit Ukraine’s Naftogaz sites again

Russian strikes hit Ukraine's Naftogaz sites again
Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz says its production facilities were damaged by Russian strikes for the second consecutive day.

CEO Sergii Koretskyi said attacks targeted infrastructure in Ukraine’s Poltava and Sumy regions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He added that facilities in the Poltava region were hit again after coming under attack a day earlier.

Koretskyi said the latest incidents bring the total number of attacks on Naftogaz infrastructure to 20 since the beginning of the year.


