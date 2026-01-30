Russia launches over 100 drones in overnight attack on Ukraine

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the attack began in the evening of January 29 and continued into the morning of January 30. Russian forces fired an Iskander-M missile from the Voronezh region and launched 111 strike drones, including Shahed-type UAVs, from multiple directions in Russia and from temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukrainian air defense units, supported by aviation, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups, shot down or suppressed 80 drones by 08:00 local time, the Air Force said.

Despite the interception efforts, missile and drone strikes were recorded at 15 locations, with debris from downed drones falling at two additional sites. Ukrainian officials warned that the attack was ongoing, with several drones still in the air.

The overnight assault came amid continued Russian strikes across the country. Zaporizhzhia was hit late on January 29, damaging industrial infrastructure and residential buildings, while explosions were also reported in Kharkiv early Friday.

The attacks follow recent statements by U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on a temporary halt to strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure — an arrangement later confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Despite this, Russian attacks on other targets have continued.