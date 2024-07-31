Russia launches third stage of non-strategic nuclear drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has commenced the third stage of non-strategic nuclear drills involving troops from the Central and Southern military districts.

In a statement, Russia’s Defense Ministry said service members will train to prepare for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons during the drills, News.Az reports."The third stage of non-strategic nuclear drills has commenced in line with the Russian president's decision.Troops from the missile units of the Central and Southern military districts will train with special training ammunition for the Iskander-M missile system, including equipping launch vehicles and advancing to designated positions for electronic missile launches,” read the statement.Additionally, Aerospace Forces personnel will practice loading special warheads into aircraft and conducting flights to designated patrol areas, the ministry informed.“The goal of the exercise is to maintain the combat readiness of troops and equipment from Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons combat units,” it added.

