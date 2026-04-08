Russia looks to WeChat model for Max messenger

Vladimir Kiriyenko, CEO of state-controlled internet company VK, said on Wednesday that the country sees WeChat and Douyin as examples of how a “super-app” ecosystem can be built to support digital services and business growth, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The comments come as the Kremlin promotes Max as an alternative to Telegram, which remains the most widely used messaging app in Russia. However, adoption of Max has reportedly faced resistance from users, who say it lacks many of the features and functionality of its competitors.

Kiriyenko said the development strategy behind Max is based on creating an open platform that integrates third-party services, including chatbots and business tools—similar to WeChat’s ecosystem approach. He added that around 500,000 companies have already registered on the platform.

According to him, the “Asian model,” particularly WeChat, demonstrates how combining messaging, payments, and business services within one platform can drive growth. He also pointed to recent innovations such as AI-powered tools being integrated into messaging ecosystems to expand functionality.

The Kremlin has increasingly emphasized the importance of developing domestic digital platforms as part of broader economic and technological independence efforts. Officials see “platform economies,” where businesses interact directly with users through integrated services, as a potential driver of economic growth.

Kiriyenko also noted that VK is studying Douyin’s success in short-video commerce, where creators promote products in sectors such as beauty, fashion, and health, blending entertainment with e-commerce.

As Russia continues to develop Max, the challenge remains whether it can compete with established global platforms and replicate the success of China’s highly integrated digital ecosystem.