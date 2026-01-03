Russia loses 1.2 million troops in Ukraine since 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Moscow has lost approximately 1,210,630 troops, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on January 3, 2026. The latest daily losses include 750 troops.

Russian equipment losses are also significant, with 11,497 tanks, 23,855 armored vehicles, 35,744 artillery systems, 1,590 rocket launchers, 434 planes, 347 helicopters, 99,582 drones, and more, alongside naval losses including 28 ships and boats and two submarines, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

