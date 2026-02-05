Yandex metrika counter

Russia loses access to Starlink in Ukraine: Ukraine

Source: ABC News

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Thursday that Russia has lost access to Starlink satellite Internet service in Ukraine, which was reportedly used in attacks on Ukraine.

Fedorov said in a post on Telegram that SpaceX is collaborating with Ukraine to update a "white list" of approved and verified Starlink terminals, while unapproved Russian systems have been blocked, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He added that Ukrainian Starlink terminals that have been registered and included on the "white list" are still operational.

"The first batch of terminals that were included in the 'white list' is already working," he said, adding that the "white lists" are updated once a day. 


