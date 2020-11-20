Russia to send delegation to address humanitarian problems in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia plans to send a representative delegation to Nagorno-Karabakh soon to address pressing problems, including humanitarian ones, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting dedicated to Russia’s peacekeeping mission in the region, TASS reports.

The Russian leader recalled that he was in contact with his "colleagues in Armenia and Azerbaijan." "We have agreed with the two leaders that in the near future a Russian delegation of senior officials from a number of ministries and agencies will be sent to Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said, adding that the delegation will be tasked to address "the most pressing, most acute problems of the implementation of the trilateral statement of November 9," including humanitarian matters.

"I hope that the upcoming consultations will help make serious progress in these areas," Putin noted.

News.Az