Russia reports destruction of nearly two dozen Ukrainian drones

Early Wednesday, Russia's military announced that its air defense forces shot down nearly two dozen Ukrainian drones across the country’s six regions overnight.

In the Rostov region, seven drones were destroyed, and Governor Vasily Golubev confirmed there were no injuries or significant damage, News.Az reports.However, in the Kursk region, Governor Alexei Smirnov stated that debris from five downed drones briefly ignited a fire at a government building in Zheleznogorsk, located about 90 kilometers (56 miles) from the Ukrainian border. Notably, Zheleznogorsk had previously been targeted by a Ukrainian drone strike on a fuel depot in March.Authorities in the Bryansk, Rostov, and Smolensk regions reported no casualties following the attempted drone attacks. The Belgorod and Orlov regions did not comment on the drone incidents.Meanwhile, Ukraine's air force announced that it successfully destroyed 33 out of 62 drones launched overnight by Russia.Additionally, officials in Kyiv reported that nine individuals were injured in a drone strike on an apartment building, marking the 19th such attack on the Ukrainian capital since the beginning of October.

