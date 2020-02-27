Russia restricts flights to/from Iran amid coronavirus outbreak

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia will suspend flights to Iran since February 28 due to the spread of coronavirus and an increase in the death toll, Russian Transport Ministry says, APA reports.

An exception will be made for flights of Aerofolot and Mahan Air airlines.

"From Moscow to the Islamic Republic of Iran and back, they will fly strictly through terminal F of the Sheremetyevo international airport," the department said.

According to the latest data, 245 people infected with coronavirus in Iran, 26 died.

News.Az

News.Az