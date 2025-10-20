Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk, injuring 10 and damaging residential buildings - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched new attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region, striking several residential areas and infrastructure sites, local authorities reported.

In the Synelnykove district, three apartment buildings caught fire following the strikes, injuring 10 people. Rescue teams evacuated around 50 residents, while emergency services worked to contain the blazes. Several infrastructure facilities were also damaged in the region, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

🚨#Russia has struck the #Dnipropetrovsk region.



A store, a high-rise building, and a community center were hit, according to local public groups. #UkraineWar

In the Nikopol district, a private home caught fire after a massive drone attack overnight.

Meanwhile, in Kharkiv region, the city of Lozova came under air attack for the first time, with Russian forces reportedly using a guided air bomb (UAB) launched from occupied territory. The strike injured five people, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

“Preliminary data indicate that the city was hit by a guided air bomb launched from temporarily occupied territory. Investigators are determining its modification and range. This marks the first known use of a guided bomb against Lozova,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Local officials noted that the bomb used was a new modification capable of covering a distance of about 130 kilometers, underscoring Moscow’s continued use of long-range precision weapons in its assaults on Ukrainian cities.

