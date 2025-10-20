Yandex metrika counter

Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk, injuring 10 and damaging residential buildings - VIDEO

  • Ukraine and Russia at war
  • Share
Russia strikes Dnipropetrovsk, injuring 10 and damaging residential buildings - VIDEO
Photo: Ukrainian Telegram channels

Russian forces launched new attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region, striking several residential areas and infrastructure sites, local authorities reported.

In the Synelnykove district, three apartment buildings caught fire following the strikes, injuring 10 people. Rescue teams evacuated around 50 residents, while emergency services worked to contain the blazes. Several infrastructure facilities were also damaged in the region, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

In the Nikopol district, a private home caught fire after a massive drone attack overnight.

Meanwhile, in Kharkiv region, the city of Lozova came under air attack for the first time, with Russian forces reportedly using a guided air bomb (UAB) launched from occupied territory. The strike injured five people, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

“Preliminary data indicate that the city was hit by a guided air bomb launched from temporarily occupied territory. Investigators are determining its modification and range. This marks the first known use of a guided bomb against Lozova,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Local officials noted that the bomb used was a new modification capable of covering a distance of about 130 kilometers, underscoring Moscow’s continued use of long-range precision weapons in its assaults on Ukrainian cities.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      