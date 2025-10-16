Zelenskyy: Russia repeatedly hit Ukraine’s emergency and energy crews in double terror strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched more than 300 drones and 37 missiles at Ukraine overnight, targeting emergency and energy crews in what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as “double terror” attacks.

Speaking on Thursday, Zelenskyy said that critical infrastructure and civilian areas in five Ukrainian regions were struck during the overnight assault. “Last night brought strikes against our people, our energy sector, and our civilian infrastructure. Russia launched more than 300 attack drones and 37 missiles, many of them ballistic,” he said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Zelenskyy, the regions of Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Poltava came under heavy fire, while in Chernihiv, the city of Nizhyn was hit, damaging a post office and injuring one person. In Kharkiv, Russian attacks targeted critical infrastructure, including facilities of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

“There are wounded. Recovery efforts are underway everywhere. Emergency services are working. And there is confirmation that the Russians are using double terror – attacking with Shaheds carrying cluster munitions and launching repeated strikes to injure firefighters and energy workers who are restoring damaged facilities,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president warned that Moscow has intensified its campaign against the country’s energy infrastructure as winter approaches. “Putin has turned a deaf ear to everything the world says, so the only language that can still get through to him is the language of pressure – through sanctions and through long-range capabilities,” he said.

Zelenskyy urged the United States, Europe, and other partners to make “strong decisions” to help Ukraine defend itself and accelerate the end of the war. He also noted that diplomatic momentum toward peace in the Middle East could serve as an example for achieving peace in Europe, adding that these topics would be central to his discussions during his ongoing visit to Washington.

