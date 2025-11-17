Russia strikes energy facilities and port in Ukraine’s Odesa, ships damaged

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces targeted energy and port infrastructure in multiple cities in Ukraine’s Odesa region overnight, damaging several ships and injuring at least one person, officials said.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported that explosions were heard across the region despite active air defense measures. Fires sparked by the strikes were quickly extinguished, and repair work is already underway, News.Az reports.

The attacks, carried out using strike drones, caused damage to civilian vessels and key energy facilities, raising concerns about the region’s infrastructure and maritime activity.

