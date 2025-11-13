Russia strikes Mykolaiv with drones: Several injured, 3 in critical condition

Early Thursday, Russia attacked the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv using Shahed-type strike drones, according to Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration.

Preliminary reports indicate six people were injured, with three in severe condition. Authorities confirmed that all necessary medical assistance is being provided, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

An air raid alert was declared at around 8 a.m., warning residents of the threat of drone attacks across the region.

Mykolaiv has faced multiple Russian strikes in recent weeks, including missile and guided bomb attacks, causing injuries and property damage.

