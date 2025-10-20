Russia strikes power grid in Chernihiv, thousands left without electricity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces targeted multiple energy and infrastructure sites in three Chernihiv districts, leaving tens of thousands without power, officials said.

Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported that on October 19 alone, nine settlements across Koriukivka, Nizhyn, and Pryluky districts were struck. Fires broke out at the impact sites but were quickly extinguished by firefighters, News.Az reports, citing Chernihiv OVA head Viacheslav Chaus on Telegram.

Energy crews are working to restore electricity as quickly as possible. In addition, Nizhyn district experienced another strike on the railway, while an agricultural enterprise in Pryluky was also hit. The Chernihiv regional emergency service released footage showing the damage caused by the attacks.

