Russia strikes Ukraine’s Chernihiv region: Fires reported, casualties confirmed

Russian forces launched overnight drone strikes on the Chernihiv region, causing multiple fires and injuring at least one civilian, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service and local officials.

In the Koriukivka district, a Russian strike hit a facility, sparking a fire that was quickly extinguished by rescuers. In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, an administrative building was damaged, and during firefighting efforts, a woman born in 1958 was rescued after sustaining injuries. In Chernihiv city, a technical building of an enterprise caught fire but was quickly extinguished without casualties, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Russia has once again struck a civilian facility, this time the recreation center of Cheksil-Yaroslavna LLC. An elderly woman was injured,” said Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district military administration.

On October 27, Russian troops targeted Chernihiv and surrounding areas with Shahed drones. Ukrainian Air Force reports confirmed several drone groups approaching the city, with about 15 Shahed drones detected. One drone reportedly fell in central Chernihiv. The strikes damaged four residential buildings, injuring one person, and caused a farm building to catch fire, though there were no casualties.

On the night of October 28, Russian drones also struck Kherson and nearby communities, highlighting the ongoing aerial threat in multiple regions.

