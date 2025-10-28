Russian attack on Kherson kills 1, injures 6 as residential areas come under fire

Russian attack on Kherson kills 1, injures 6 as residential areas come under fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s southern city faces daily shelling as Moscow targets civilian infrastructure.

Russian forces launched another wave of attacks on Kherson and nearby settlements, killing one person and injuring six others, local officials reported Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, residential areas, garages, and infrastructure were damaged in the strikes carried out with artillery and attack drones overnight on October 27–28.

“Russian troops deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure and homes, violating international humanitarian law,” Shanko said on Telegram.

The attacks struck four settlements — Kherson, Sadove, Prydniprovske, and Antonivka — leaving behind damaged homes, vehicles, and power facilities.

Rescue teams and utility workers are currently clearing debris and restoring critical services.

Regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin confirmed that an apartment block and six private houses were hit, along with a garage and several vehicles.

Kherson and its coastal settlements face near-daily Russian shelling from positions across the Dnipro River, using mortars, artillery, and kamikaze drones.

Last week, on October 24, a Ukrposhta postal service manager was killed in a Russian Grad missile strike in the city.

The latest assault underscores the continued threat to civilians in southern Ukraine despite ongoing international calls for Moscow to halt its attacks on populated areas.

News.Az