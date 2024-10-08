Yandex metrika counter

Russia strikes Ukrainian airbase: Western F-16s supposed to be there

Russian military forces have launched missile strikes on a major military airfield in Starokostiantyniv in western Ukraine, News.Az reports citing The New York Times .

Western aircraft could have been based there.

Just a day before the strike, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced that "the first Dutch F-16s have arrived in Ukraine."

