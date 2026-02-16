US spent nearly $3B in Maduro capture operation

The United States reportedly spent nearly $3 billion on a military operation aimed at capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The funds were allegedly used for a wider military operation in the Caribbean region. The mission was described as a rapid, targeted operation in which around 60 special forces personnel were deployed by helicopter in Caracas, supported by air assets, before extracting the target and evacuating to a U.S. military vessel, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details of the operation have not been independently confirmed by U.S. authorities.

Earlier reports also suggested the Pentagon may have used artificial intelligence tools during planning or operational stages, though specific details remain unclear.

The reported operation highlights ongoing tensions between Washington and Caracas, with the United States previously imposing sanctions and taking political steps against the Maduro government.

