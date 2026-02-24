Russia warns: UK and France could disappear from the map over Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

A former top Russian nuclear safety official has warned that the UK and France could face destruction if they supply Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

Vladimir Kuznetsov, ex-head of the Soviet nuclear and radiation safety inspection and professor of technical sciences, told that transferring nuclear warheads or delivery systems to Ukraine would be unprecedented and extremely dangerous, News.Az reports, citing Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“Giving Kyiv nuclear capabilities is simply impossible. There has never been a precedent like this until today,” Kuznetsov said. He added that reports about plans to arm Ukraine might have been fabricated in London or Paris to pressure Russia.

However, if the UK and France proceed, Russia “would have no choice but to launch a preventive nuclear strike” against the two countries, he warned. “Imagine if Ukraine used such weapons. England and France would not survive. It would be obvious even before the transfer. The only option that comes to mind is a preemptive strike, the countries would simply cease to exist,” Kuznetsov said.

He also noted that any transfer would require US approval. “Would the States agree to this? I’m not sure, they would face the same threat immediately,” Kuznetsov added.

The former nuclear inspector suggested that Russia might resume nuclear testing to deter Europe and curb discussions about arming Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed the UK and France are preparing to supply Ukraine with a nuclear bomb. The SVR said both countries understand that such a move would violate international law, including the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and risk undermining the global nonproliferation system. Western efforts, the SVR added, aim to make Ukraine appear as if it developed the nuclear weapons itself.

News.Az