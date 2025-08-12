Russian cluster munition strike kills 1, injures 11 at Ukrainian military training ground

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian missile strike overnight on August 12 targeted a Ukrainian military training facility, killing one soldier and injuring 11 others, according to Ukraine’s Ground Forces.

The attack occurred as a group of soldiers was heading for shelter following an alarm. Cluster munitions hit the group during their movement, the military said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Additionally, 12 more service members sought medical help for acoustic trauma and shock caused by the explosion.

This strike continues a pattern of Russian attacks on Ukrainian training sites. The previous such attack on July 29 resulted in three deaths and 18 injuries.

Ukraine’s military is actively working to improve safety by equipping training centers and other facilities with reliable shelters to protect personnel.

For security reasons, the exact locations of targeted training grounds are not publicly disclosed.

The strikes have raised concerns about troop safety deep behind the front lines. After a deadly Russian strike in March, former Ground Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi vowed to enforce new safety standards and accountability measures. Following further attacks in May and June, Drapatyi resigned and was replaced by Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov.

News.Az