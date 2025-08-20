Russian drone strike on Ukraine’s Sumy oblast injures 12 - VIDEO

Aftermath of a Russian drone strike on Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 20, 2025. (National Police of Ukraine/Telegram)

A Russian drone strike on the northeastern city of Okhtyrka in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast injured 12 people, including two children, local authorities reported Wednesday.

The overnight attack targeted civilian infrastructure, damaging residential houses, apartment blocks, and other buildings, Ukraine’s national police said. Emergency services remain on site, providing medical aid and assessing the extent of the destruction, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia, has been a frequent target since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion and saw intensified hostilities in June when Russian forces opened a new front in the region.

The strike comes as international efforts continue to broker peace, including possible talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Recent reports suggested Moscow proposed withdrawing from Sumy and Kharkiv Oblasts in exchange for full control of Luhansk and Donetsk, a proposal reportedly discussed by Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in Alaska.

News.Az