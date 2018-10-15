Russian, Iranian ministers discussed oil production recovery within OPEC+ deal framework
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak held a meeting with Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh on Monday. Ministers discussed the further recovery of oil
"The issue of meeting growing demands for energy resources across the globe and prevention of oil market ‘overheating’ is in the agenda. We hope to stabilize the market and show ourselves as responsible participants by boosting production by 1 mln barrels daily through joint efforts," Novak is quoted as saying by the ministerial press service. "The countries speak in favor of creating stable and predictable rules of the game in the oil sector," the Russian minister says.
Ministers discussed further regulation of production within OPEC+ agreement framework and cooperation between the two countries in sectors of the fuel and energy complex.