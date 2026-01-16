Russian, Iranian presidents hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Monday with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed.

Peskov said that details of the conversation will be announced later, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"The president devoted much of the first half of his day to the situation surrounding Iran. Today, he already had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, and we issued a statement to that effect. We will also inform you of the results of the telephone talk with Iranian President Pezeshkian in the near future," Peskov said.

According to him, the situation in Iran and the Middle East in general is "extremely tense."

"The president continues his efforts to promote de-escalation," Peskov added.

News.Az