Russian missile attack hits Kyiv, several injured as explosions rock the capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian missile strikes hit Kyiv overnight, injuring at least eight people and damaging buildings across several districts, officials said. Emergency crews are responding to fires and debris in the capital.

Multiple explosions shook the Ukrainian capital overnight as Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kyiv, leaving at least eight people injured, local authorities said early Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko and City Military Administration Head Timur Tkachenko, missiles struck several districts, including Dniprovskyi, Desnianskyi, and Darnytskyi. Emergency medical teams were immediately deployed to the affected areas.

Initially, one person was reported injured in the Dniprovskyi district. The number later rose to six, and by 05:27 a.m. Kyiv time, Klitschko confirmed eight injured, including three hospitalized.

The attack followed an air raid alert issued over the capital due to the threat of ballistic missiles, which was soon followed by a series of loud explosions across the city.

Authorities reported damage in multiple neighborhoods, with fires breaking out in buildings and vehicles. Windows were shattered in several residential areas, and emergency crews are continuing to assess the extent of the destruction.

This latest assault adds to the ongoing wave of Russian strikes targeting Ukraine’s major cities, as air defenses remain on high alert amid intensifying attacks.

News.Az