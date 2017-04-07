Russian PM: "US on brink of military clash with Russia"

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a statement on Friday morning, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that the US missile strike violated not only international, and added that the attack “was on the brink of military clashes with Russia”, Zero Hedge reported.

“Instead of their much-publicized thesis about a joint fight with a common enemy, Islamic State, the Trump administration has proven that it will fiercely fight against the legal government of Syria,” Medvedev wrote on his Facebook page, according to APA.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross told Reuters that the situation in Syria "amounts to an international armed conflict" following U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian airbase.

News.Az



News.Az