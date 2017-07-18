Russian S-400 systems' delivery contract with Turkey ready, loan being discussed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Technical issues of the contract for the supply of Russian S-400 missile systems to Turkey have been resolved, only administrative ones remain, the general director of Russia's Rostec state corporation said Tuesday, Sputnik reports.

Earlier, CEO of Rostec Corporation Sergey Chemezov said that Russia and Turkey agreed on all technical aspects of the deal on supplies of S-400 missile systems.

"We have resolved all technical issues, only the administrative ones remained," Sergey Chemezov told reporters on the sidelines of the MAKS-2017 air show.

"The final decision will be made by the Russian and Turkish governments. Negotiations with the [Russian] Ministry of Finance are underway and, most likely, some funds for this project will be provided by Turkey itself, and some will be received in the form of a loan," Chemezov added.

Meanwhile, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik said Tuesday that the negotiations regarding Russia's delivery of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey have reached the final stage.



"We have approached the final stage with regard to S-400. Namely, the talks are about to have a positive outcome. However, one cannot say that the issue is closed until the signatures are put. We are at the final stage and no problems are foreseen," Isik said, as quoted by the Yeni Safak newspaper.



The negotiations on possible deliveries of the Russian S-400 air defense systems to Turkey have taken place since 2016. In March, Chemezov said Ankara was ready to buy the S-400 systems with a loan granted by Moscow.



On April 28, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Moscow and Ankara had reached an agreement on the purchase of the S-400 air defense systems with the negotiations on joint production and the prices being underway.



On May 3, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had discussed the supplies of S-400 systems with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Sochi, stressing that the issue of S-400 was a "sensitive" one.



The S-400 Triumf, which NATO refers to as the SA-21 Growler, was developed by the Almaz-Antey defense contractor and manufactured by the Fakel Machine-Building Design Bureau. The system is capable of intercepting all types of modern air weaponry, including fifth-generation warplanes, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles at a maximum range of nearly 250 miles.

News.Az

News.Az