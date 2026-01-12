Russian strike injures 2 medics in Chernihiv Oblast

The aftermath of a Russian strike on an ambulance in the town of Semenivka in Chernihiv Oblast on Jan. 11, 2026. The attack injured two medical workers, a local official reported. (Oleksandr Seliverstov/Facebook)

Two medical workers were injured when Russian forces struck an ambulance in the town of Semenivka on January 11.

The ambulance was returning from a call when it was hit. Both medics managed to escape before the direct strike, though the extent of their injuries is not yet known, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi local military administration, did not specify the type of weapon used, but the region has previously been targeted by Russian attack drones. Earlier on the same day, a music school in the area was also struck.

Semenivka, located about 15 kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border, is not on the active frontline but is regularly targeted by attacks. Russian forces have previously carried out strikes against medical workers, including so-called “double-tap” attacks.

This incident follows other recent attacks, including an overnight drone strike on a Kyiv hospital on January 5, which killed at least one person and injured four others. Russian forces continue to target civilian and infrastructure sites, despite ongoing U.S.-led peace negotiations.

News.Az