Russian strike near bus in Ukraine kills 12
A Russian drone strike near a company shuttle bus in eastern Ukraine killed 12 people, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
Preliminary reports indicate that seven others were injured in the attack in the Pavlohrad district, regional military administration head Oleksandr Ganzha wrote on Telegram.
Ganzha wrote: "We are investigating the details. An air alert is ongoing in the region."
Energy company DTEK said the vehicle had been transporting its workers from a mine in the region.
It comes after at least nine others were injured in attacks early on Sunday, according to local officials.
Six people were injured in a drone strike on a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, including two women undergoing medical examinations when the facility was hit.
Meanwhile, officials said three people were killed in separate attacks in Kherson, also in the south, and the central city of Dnipro.
By Salman Rahimli