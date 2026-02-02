Russian drone strike hits bus carrying Ukrainian miners, at least 12 dead

The attack reportedly targeted a service bus transporting miners after their shift near the city of Ternivka. Regional officials said most of the injured were hospitalized, with several reported to be in critical condition, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Photo: State Emergency Service

Ukrainian officials and company representatives described the strike as an attack on civilians, saying the bus was not a military target. Authorities said investigations into the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

The strike came amid continued Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and mining sector, according to Ukrainian officials. The incident also follows ongoing international efforts to negotiate steps toward reducing hostilities.