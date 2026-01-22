Russia hits Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad in overnight strikes

Photo: the aftermath of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad (t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA)

Russian forces carried out overnight attacks on the Ukrainian cities of Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging homes and vehicles and leaving civilians injured, local officials reported on Thursday.

In Pavlohrad, a drone strike damaged eight private houses and four cars. Emergency services responded to multiple incidents across the city, where debris and fires caused additional disruption to residential areas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Further attacks were recorded in the Vasylkivka community of the Synelnykove district. An 81-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition. Officials reported fires at the impact site, along with damage to an office building and a gas pipeline.

Kryvyi Rih was also targeted by drones during the night and early morning hours. A one-story residential house was partially destroyed, and a fire broke out before being extinguished by emergency crews. A 70-year-old woman was injured and received medical assistance.

Local authorities warned residents that air raid alerts remained in effect and urged people to follow safety instructions.

Additional strikes were reported in Nikopol and the Pokrovsk community of the Nikopol district, continuing a pattern of sustained attacks across the region.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian air defense forces reported that Russia launched a large-scale attack the previous night, including a ballistic missile and dozens of strike drones. Most targets were intercepted, though several impacts were recorded across multiple locations.

Other regions also came under attack. Damage was reported in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Odesa, where drone strikes caused fires, infrastructure damage, and further injuries.

As aerial attacks continue across Ukraine, emergency services remain on high alert, responding to damage and assisting affected civilians in multiple regions.

News.Az